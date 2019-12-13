Orthodox believers celebrate Epiphany on Tuesday

The holiday ends the Christmas season, which lasted 12 days. Until late evening, believers consecrated water in churches, purified their souls and bodies in baptismal fonts. It is believed that these days water has healing power and protective properties, and the canons of celebration have not changed for centuries. According to all the traditions of the holiday, the head of state also spent the evening, according to traditions.



Every year, Epiphany is celebrated in the same way: crowded churches, long lines for holy water. The waters of the Jordan were sanctified by Christ with His Baptism two thousand years ago. Since then, every Orthodox believer has longed to experience the triumph of living water and its cleansing from sins and evil.



Taking a dip is a spiritual procedure on the Epiphany, which illustrates the union of one's faith with God, who was baptized with water and gave it his essence. Plunging into the font, people seem to undergo anew the ritual of baptism and ordination into the Orthodox, which is primary for any believer.



By the way, the day before, the footage of how our President conducts the Epiphany evening was published in telegram channel. Alexander Lukashenko chops firewood with ease!



The head of state admits that he loves to spend leisure time with such an occupation. Alexander Lukashenko also drank water from the blessed pot.



It's said that on Epiphany any water, even the one that flows from the tap, has special properties. It can retain its strength all year round. A miracle is supposed to happen if water is blessed with a cross. The blessing of water during the festive liturgy lasts for several hours at Epiphany.



Along with the observance of traditions on holidays, the most important thing is bright thoughts and harmony, mutual respect, and unity.



