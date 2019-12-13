Orthodox believers observe Great Thursday

It's also called "Clean Thursday". It is allowed to clean up the house and prepare ritual food for the Easter. You can join church services through our TV channels.



Today, the Feet Wash ceremony will be held in Minsk Holy Spirit Cathedral. It will be shown live for the first time on Belarus 3. The liturgy will begin at noon. Tomorrow there will be a divine service in honor of Great Friday. On April 17, the broadcast of the preparatory divine liturgies will continue.



The descent of the Holy Fire in the temple of the Holy Sepulcher will be shown live on "NTV-Belarus". The broadcast from Jerusalem will start at 13.15 on Saturday. The STV channel will broadcast live the Easter service from the Holy Dormition Monastery in Zhirovichi at 23:30. And the main divine service on the Bright Resurrection of Christ will be traditionally aired on Belarus 1 and Belarus 24.

