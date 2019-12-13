Orthodox believers in Belarus celebrate Christmas Eve

Orthodox believers celebrate the Epiphany Eve today. The church holiday is associated with the baptism of Jesus Christ in the Jordan River.



According to tradition, on the eve of one of the 12 major Christian feasts, it is customary to sanctify water in churches. It is believed that it has many miraculous properties and can cure diseases.



Tonight the believers practice baptismal bathing in freezing water are being held. Seven such locations have been organized in Minsk alone.



Epiphany bathing will continue until midnight. Lifeguards remind that during the health-improving procedures one shouldn't forget about safety. It's allowed to dive in the ice water only in specially equipped places.



