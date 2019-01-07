Today, Orthodox around the world celebrate Christmas. This is the second most important holiday after Easter, dedicated to the events of the earthly life of Jesus. Christmas is celebrated on January 7 by the Russian Orthodox Church, the Georgian, Jerusalem, Serbian churches, Athos monasteries, as well as the Eastern Catholic Church.

President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, congratulated Belarusians on Christmas.

"This holiday unites millions of Christians in their brightest and purest thoughts. It awakens the best feelings in hearts: love to one’s neighbor, mercy, faith in the triumph of good. It strengthens family ties and harmony in society," the message says.