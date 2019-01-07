3.43 RUB
Orthodox around the world celebrate Christmas
Today, Orthodox around the world celebrate Christmas. This is the second most important holiday after Easter, dedicated to the events of the earthly life of Jesus. Christmas is celebrated on January 7 by the Russian Orthodox Church, the Georgian, Jerusalem, Serbian churches, Athos monasteries, as well as the Eastern Catholic Church.
President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, congratulated Belarusians on Christmas.
"This holiday unites millions of Christians in their brightest and purest thoughts. It awakens the best feelings in hearts: love to one’s neighbor, mercy, faith in the triumph of good. It strengthens family ties and harmony in society," the message says.
Traditionally, the main celebrations took place on Christmas Eve in the Holy Spirit Cathedral of the capital. The service was headed by Metropolitan of Minsk and Zaslavl, the Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus Pavel.
