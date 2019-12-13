"Pokrovskaya Radast" celebrated in Minsk

The Orthodox festival, traditionally organized by the St Elisabeth Convent, brought together participants from 30 parishes. The Spiritual Forum will run until October 14. It always precedes the feast of the Protection of the Most Holy Theotokos.



The main exhibition area this year is the Tractor Plant Palace of Culture.



Due to the epidemiological situation, the "Easter Joy" did not take place in April. That is why the organizers present "Pokrovskaya Radast" with special honor. More than 30 members from Russia, Ukraine, Moldova, Greece, Serbia and Bosnia, Palestine gathered in Belarus.



A special festival program will be offered at the Tractor Plant Palace of Culture. Masterclasses in different areas will be held.



It is expected that at least 10-20 000 visitors should gather, like last year. Most families are waiting. The format of the forum is designed for couples, children, old people who set an example for relationships, and young people who are just about to get married.



The current Pokrovsky Festival is dedicated to Mother's Day. That is an emphasis on family values, on preserving the integrity of the family. A thematic exhibition within the framework of the forum will take place in support of this idea. The exhibition features old photos of the royal family: Emperor Nicholas II, his wife, children. The exhibition was prepared by the inhabitants of St. Elisabeth Convent.



These photo cards are only part of the monastery's large photo collection. "Holy Russia in Faces". Here are portraits of the clergy and military, scientists and students, peasants and townspeople. The enlightening photographic exposition is continued by the gallery of the faces of Elizaveta Feodorovna - Saint Elizaveta, the spiritual patroness of the convent.



The festival aims to say that we can and must unite around our faith, its ideas of peace, forgiveness, kindness.



