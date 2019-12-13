3.43 RUB
Orthodox festival "Joy" continues in Minsk
The Orthodox festival "Joy" continues in the capital. People gather at the Palace of Culture of the Minsk Tractor Plant for the feast of the Intercession of the Most Holy Theotokos. The program is varied and rich, created for people of different ages and spiritual needs. Each festival day is filled with a dozen of events: concerts and exhibitions, master classes, performances, literary meetings and dialogues. The evening thematic conversations with priests, during which one can discuss a variety of issues, are of particular interest.
The festival "Joy" provides an opportunity to receive divine support. Prayers for the loved ones can be submitted to monasteries and churches of 8 countries.
