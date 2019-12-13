3.39 RUB
Orthodox world celebrates Christmas, one of major holidays in Christian calendar
Today, the believers mark the event that took place in the town of Bethlehem. According to legend, on this day a child, who became the savior of mankind,was born. On this occasion, divine liturgies are held in all churches since early morning. Churches greet parishioners with festive decorations - festive atmosphere is created by garlands, fir trees, candle lights. In Belarus, the main festive service was held at night at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Minsk. It was led by Metropolitan of Minsk and Zaslavl, High Priest of All Belarus Veniamin.
At 10 a.m., the Divine Liturgy will begin at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit. It will be broadcast live by Belarus 3 TV channel.
