Holiday poster for Independence Day

On Independence Day, about 120 events will be held in Minsk: concerts and exhibitions, patriotic flash mobs and bike rallies. The festive relay race on the Republic Day will begin with the laying of wreaths and flowers at the Mound of Glory. There will also be a meeting with the youth. Throughout the day, thematic exhibitions will be held on the area near the memorial complex. The participants of the national rally "For United Belarus!" will attend the Mound of Glory. A group from Minsk will leave at 8:20 a.m., while on the way, the columns from Mogilev and Gomel will join them. In the capital, the main city locations will traditionally make noise near the Palace of Sports and the Upper Town. Concert programs will start there at noon. Folk vocal, instrumental and choreographic teams will perform. "Music Marathon" will continue near the stele "Minsk Hero-City. The gala concert "United Belarus" will begin at 9 p.m. The final chord will be the action "Let's sing the anthem together" and the festive fireworks.