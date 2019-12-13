3.43 RUB
Father Frost and Snow Maiden bring festive mood and bag of gifts to refugee children in TLC
A bag of presents was brought to the refugee camp today by Belarusian Father Frost and Snow Maiden. There are still about 500 people at the border, more than a hundred of whom are children. These people have nowhere to go back to, their homeland is destroyed by warfare. As it turned out, the European Union, where they were going in the hope of a better life, doesn't need them either. In order to support them and share the holiday spirit, the Belarusian Red Cross brought Father Frost and the Snow Maiden to the TLC.
