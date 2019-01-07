PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Festive liturgies continue in all churches of the country

Liturgies in these moments continue in all churches of the country. Belarusians and their families share the joy of Christmas with all the believers. On the eve of one of the main celebrations in the Orthodox calendar, the night liturgy in the Holy Spirit was served by the head of the Belarusian Orthodox Church, Metropolitan Pavel.

The Christmas period ends with the feast of the Baptism of the Lord on January 19

