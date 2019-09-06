City Day festivities to sweep Brest

Literally an hour remains before the start of a grandiose festive event. The celebrations will take place for three days. The guests and residents of the city will really have something to see.



Brest is ready to celebrate its birthday brightly and on a large scale. The city accepts congratulations. The main celebrations will begin from Lenin Square. The new puppet theater will host a festival of theaters and books. Spectators will see Belarusian and foreign performances. An international fair and interactive zones for children will unfold.



Svetlana Semashko, head of the culture department of the Brest city executive committee: “This is really a big action that will last three days. Thirty performances, six countries, large book fairs, meetings with writers, master classes for our children, the future of Brest, and for the guests too.



The opening of the western bypass road will be a great gift for Brest residents. A new bridge will connect highways and border crossings.