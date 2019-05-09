Festive events to be held today in all regions of Belarus

In Brest, the main events will begin with a procession to the legendary citadel. The soldiers of the Brest garrison, veterans and young people will pass to the square of the Ceremonial Hall and bring flowers to the Eternal Flame. The participants of the action Belarus remembers! will carry the portraits of those who gave us a peaceful sky at the cost of their lives. The musical marathon Flowers of Victory will be a continuation of the holiday.



In Vitebsk, flowers will be laid to the Memorial complex To Liberators of Vitebsk - the Soviet soldiers, partisans and underground fighters on Victory Square. There will also be a theatrical rally and an exhibition of military equipment. In the city, the atmosphere of the festival will be supported by orchestra performances. A unique exhibition of uniforms of soldiers and officers of the Red Army will be held.



In Grodno a parade of the troops of the Grodno garrison will be held. Participants in auto-moto-run will pass through the city’s streets, an exhibition of retro cars and motor-vehicles will be held. The S-300 anti-aircraft missile system is exhibited on the central square of the city. Demonstration of weapons of the modern army will also be held. Cover bands, bards and street musicians will perform for Grodno residents and guests of the city.



In Gomel, the Victory Day will begin with a solemn procession Belarus remembers! Veterans, athletes and creative young people will walk along the central street of the city and lay flowers at the mass grave of Soviet soldiers and underground fighters. A historical reconstruction will be held in the city.



In Mogilev, the main place of celebration will be the Buinich field. A parade of veterans of the Great Patriotic War will proceed along the main street of the city to Lenin Square, where military units will be accompanied by an orchestra. A gala concert awaits Mogilev residents and visitors.



Bright fireworks will be the culmination of the holiday throughout the country.