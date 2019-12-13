PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Holiday for young patients of children's cancer center

Patients of the children's oncological center in Borovlyany also got into a real winter fairy tale. Santa Claus and his friends raised the mood of the children. After all, for these children, positive emotions are one of the main components of a future victory over the disease.

All boys and girls received sweet New Year gifts.

