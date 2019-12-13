On August 26, a festive service will be held in front of the Holy Spirit Cathedral, which will be headed by Metropolitan Veniamin of Minsk and Zaslavl

The uniqueness of the icon is that the Belarusian people have never lost it since they found it in the Svisloch, that is, for over 500 years. And at all important difficult stages of life, including during the Great Patriotic War, the shrine remained in Minsk.



The Minsk Icon of the Mother of God was painted in Byzantium. Prince Vladimir brought it to Kiev. According to legend, it stayed there until 1240. After Kiev was devastated by the Mongols, the shrine disappeared, and then in 1500 it was suddenly found in Minsk. According to legend, the Kievers, who fled from their destroyed city, saw a glow of water in the Svisloch, identified it and brought it to the church. Since then, the find has made its home in Minsk.



