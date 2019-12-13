Holiday in honor of Prince Boris, founder of the city

Borisov hosted a holiday in honor of Prince Boris, the founder of the city on the Berezina. Representatives of the clergy, including from the Polotsk diocese, attended the big celebration on the occasion of the historical date. For Borisov, the name of the prince is significant, because in 1102 Boris Vseslavovich founded the city at the intersection of the rivers Skha and Berezina and named it after himself.