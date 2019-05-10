May 9 festivities crowned by large-scale concert at Eternal Flame in center of Minsk

The concert on Victory Square has already become a good tradition, the project has gathered a large audience both on the street and on TV screens. The festive salute became the final chord of the celebration.



The program of the festive open air included songs that helped our grandfathers and great-grandfathers to survive during the Great Patriotic War.



The concert "Belarus remembers" involved seven hundred performers. For the first time, the cadets of the Military Academy tried themselves as actors.



The culmination of the celebration was the mass performance of the song "Victory Day". Thousands of spectators were singing along the hundreds of artists, both on the street and on TV screens - the live broadcast of the concert was conducted by Belarus 1 TV channel.