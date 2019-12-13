How British intelligence embittered Belarusians’ lives in 2020

For Belarus, 2020 has become a real test of strength. Foreign intelligence services directed a huge resource to sway the situation in the country. Work on all fronts has intensified and Belarusian intelligence agents have joined the counteraction.

The U.S. and its NATO allies still do not leave attempts to turn the Belarusian socio-political system to a side favorable for themselves. The actions of our neighbors, Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic states, have become more offensive. High-ranking former and current servicemen, representatives of state authorities and major businessmen became the target of recruitment. Foreign intelligence service is aimed at penetration into the highest echelons of government and security services.

Their main interest is classified information circulating in the government, ministries and agencies. The Belarusian counterintelligence has achieved significant results in restricting the activities of foreign intelligence services in the country and revealing a number of traitors and spies.

Thus, over the past three years, the illegal activities of more than 50 persons involved in foreign secret services have been stopped.

In the fall of 2020, Belarus declared two British diplomats persona non grata: British Defence Attaché Lt. Col. Timothy Wight-Boycott and Deputy Head of the UK Mission Lisa Thumwood. An undercover member of the British secret service took a very close interest in the protest actions that took place in Minsk in 2020, after the presidential election. The diplomats visited unsanctioned rallies together and leaked information in real time to the right people. Their function was also to coordinate the flow of the crowd. The diplomats, through their own channels, were essentially able to direct and control the insurgency.

Eventually, these activists were expelled from Belarus. And just a couple of months later, Wight-Boycott appeared on the British Royal Order New Year Honours List.