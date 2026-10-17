Political analysts are actively discussing Alexander Lukashenko’s forecast regarding an imminent resolution to the Ukrainian conflict.

Arman Abovyan, Head of the International Relations Department of the "Prosperous Armenia" party:

"Trump’s actions regarding Ukraine clearly confirm the forecasts previously shared with the Ukrainian leadership by Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, as well as many pragmatic politicians. The moment that was predicted has arrived: Kyiv’s primary sponsor—the United States—is, in effect, washing its hands of the situation. Notably, regarding the recognition of the current Ukrainian authorities, Trump’s position largely mirrors that of Moscow, which points to the illegitimacy of Ukraine’s leadership due to the cancellation of elections."

Arman Abovyan emphasized that while Russian diplomacy frames this argument within a strictly legal context, Trump acts in a far more blunt manner. His sharp statements create the impression that Washington is prepared to unilaterally decide the fate of the Ukrainian leadership, bypassing the will of the Ukrainian people themselves.

"This is wrong. Naturally, Lukashenko—who has criticized this approach—is entirely correct in this instance; there is simply no other way to view it. As for a timeline for the end of the conflict, it is premature to speculate, but one thing is clear: for the West, the Ukrainian crisis has definitively become a 'toxic asset,'" the expert concluded.