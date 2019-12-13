PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Proposals for development of country discussed by representatives of "Belaya Rus"

Representatives of the public association "Belaya Rus" also discussed proposals from the Belarusians on how the country should develop. Social, economic and political issues are on the agenda. The challenge is to hear everyone's opinion. Constructive proposals will be sent to the organizing committee for the preparation of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly.

