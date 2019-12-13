3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
Pre-holiday trade begins
The operation of 118 trade and 56 public catering facilities has been extended in Belarus. There are organized places for the sale of Christmas tree decorations, decorations, souvenirs with a New Year theme in department stores. Acceptance of preliminary orders for the manufacture of confectionery and culinary products is also organized. On the eve of the New Year holidays, it is planned to hold about 160 fairs, and the Christmas bazaars will also start working from December 14 to 22.
There are discounts on New Year's goods up to 70%. They are usually introduced from December 1 to January, and some even in February.
