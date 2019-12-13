PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Entrepreneurs of Brest make proposals to new draft Constitution

Brest entrepreneurs suggested specifying the relations between business and state in the new Draft Constitution at a meeting with local authorities. Representatives of small businesses from trade, services, manufacture and craft are worried about how the National Assembly will work in the near future. The issue of preserving historical memory in Belarus was also raised. The dialogue turned out to be quite active. Businessmen not only asked questions but also put forward proposals on amendments to the main law of the country.

The proposal of Brest business will be forwarded to the expert commission. Besides, the new draft of the Constitution, local topics important for the development of entrepreneurship in the region were also raised at the meeting, for example, the issue of organizing trading areas in the center of Brest.

