Radioactive waste management enterprises may appear in Chernobyl-affected regions

Enterprises to work with radioactive waste may appear in the regions affected by the Chernobyl accident. This was stated by deputy director of scientific work at the International State Environmental Institute named after Andrei Sakharov Maria Germenchuk, BelTA informs.

In April, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree on the organization of the radioactive waste management system. The document, according to the press service of the President, is aimed at ensuring the functioning of the system of long-term storage and disposal of such waste.

According to Maria Germenchuk, it is possible that specialized enterprises for collecting, processing and burying waste may appear on the contaminated areas as a result of the Chernobyl accident. "Here it does not matter whether the environment is contaminated or not, - explained the environmentalist. - There may appear enterprises for production of storage containers, waste processing".

These issues are still under discussion, but it is quite possible that appropriate decisions can be made. Organization of productions on the affected territories will allow creating new working places in these settlements, which, accordingly, will positively influence social and economic development of the regions.