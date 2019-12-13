3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Radioactive waste management enterprises may appear in Chernobyl-affected regions
Enterprises to work with radioactive waste may appear in the regions affected by the Chernobyl accident. This was stated by deputy director of scientific work at the International State Environmental Institute named after Andrei Sakharov Maria Germenchuk, BelTA informs.
In April, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree on the organization of the radioactive waste management system. The document, according to the press service of the President, is aimed at ensuring the functioning of the system of long-term storage and disposal of such waste.
According to Maria Germenchuk, it is possible that specialized enterprises for collecting, processing and burying waste may appear on the contaminated areas as a result of the Chernobyl accident. "Here it does not matter whether the environment is contaminated or not, - explained the environmentalist. - There may appear enterprises for production of storage containers, waste processing".
These issues are still under discussion, but it is quite possible that appropriate decisions can be made. Organization of productions on the affected territories will allow creating new working places in these settlements, which, accordingly, will positively influence social and economic development of the regions.
"Here we are talking not so much about radio-ecological consequences. We must already understand what benefits we can get from what we have. So we live in the situation of existing irradiation. We have nowhere to escape it, but we have to live," said Maria Germenchuk.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All