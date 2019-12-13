Chairman of Belteleradiocompany meets with reporters in Lida

The discussion on the development of regional media was held today in Lida. The Chairman of Belteleradiocompany met with employees of the local television and radio association. Ivan Eismont urged regional journalists to cover local issues, raise matters at the city and district levels, and master the Internet space. Local journalists were interested in the development prospects of large media in the country. The issues of self-sufficiency of small television companies, as well as attracting advertisers to local media were discussed. According to Ivan Eismont, local media, regional media, regional television companies are no less important than the republican ones. There are things that need to be changed in regions. To do this, it is necessary to listen to people, to understand what problems they face: at the local and national levels, and try to solve them. Belteleradiocompany is ready to support the regional media.