Russian experts agree: the Kiev regime is failing, and therefore the authorities and Zelensky are trying by all means to keep the elusive interest of the beneficiaries.

The escalation of the conflict in the direction of Belarus is also a dangerous opportunity to expand the zone of action.

Nikita Mendkovich, political scientist, head of the Eurasian Analytical Club, expert of the Russian Council on Foreign Affairs:

There is no doubt that we are facing a series of armed provocations from Ukraine: this includes the invasion of the Kursk Region by militants and UAV attacks on Belarusian airspace. Kiev sees the proximity of the end of its criminal regime and is trying at any cost to cause the escalation of the conflict, the expansion of its zone and is looking for ways to drag NATO countries into it, demonstrating somehow the greater dynamics of the situation. Given that in Europe and in the West many people already realize the inevitability of the AFU's defeat, this is literally the last death agony.

Ukraine is trying to drag Belarus into the conflict

Viktor Litovkin, TASS military observer: