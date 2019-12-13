Foreign Ministry spokesperson: Unilateral coercive measures by the West undermine the principles of the UN multilateralism

Unilateral coercive measures of the West undermine the principles of the UN multilateralism. Representative of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Irina Velichko voiced this position during an informal meeting of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations. The diplomat noted that never before in the history of the United Nations have unilateral coercive measures been as widespread and all-embracing as today. But they are all illegitimate, because the UN has not given them the green light. This is a tool that the West finds useful against some countries in order to achieve its selfish aspirations and geopolitical purposes, added the Belarusian diplomat.