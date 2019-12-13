UNHCR representative in Belarus calls situation with migrants catastrophic

According to the State Border Committee, as of this morning, more than 2 thousand refugees, many women and small children, including infants, are still at the Polish border. During the day several small groups of people arrived to the spontaneous camp, a total of about 200 people. Poland has posted an army of security guards against them, who do not allow journalists, international and humanitarian organizations to help refugees.



The difficult situation at the border is now lasting for the fourth day. Migrants have set up a tent camp. Today it is already 530 meters. The representative of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Belarus called the situation of migrants catastrophic. The cold, lack of food and water threaten the physical condition of people who are trying to find protection in the EU countries. The ambulance teams are constantly on duty near the camp.



