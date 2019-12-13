3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Representatives of 14 countries take part in II Belarus-Africa Economic Forum
Belarus retains a multi-vector policy, and the interest in our economy is growing. This is confirmed by today's dialogue between the Belarusian and South African partners at the economic forum. About 175 of our companies and representatives of 14 African countries took part in the big event. There were indeed many reasons for the meeting. Among the main ones were the development of export potential, the search for new growth points, and the strengthening of bilateral contacts. The central event of the forum was the signing of an agreement between the chambers of commerce and industry of Belarus and South Africa. This document gives the green light to implementation of many projects. By the way, our products have a solid niche in the markets of many African countries. Almost half of the states of the southern continent are familiar with our goods ranging from food to mechanical engineering.
V. Makei: Belarus is a reliable and predictable political and economic partner
Belarus is a reliable and predictable political and economic partner, mentioned the Foreign Minister. Vladimir Makei confirmed that cooperation with African countries is an important component of the multi-vector spectrum of Belarus' foreign policy. Apart from mutually beneficial economic projects, technology transfer and provision of engineering services, as well as further expansion of cooperation in education could be the promising areas. "African partners may also be interested in the Belarusian experience in ensuring food security," said Vladimir Makei.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All