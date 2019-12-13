Representatives of 14 countries take part in II Belarus-Africa Economic Forum

Belarus retains a multi-vector policy, and the interest in our economy is growing. This is confirmed by today's dialogue between the Belarusian and South African partners at the economic forum. About 175 of our companies and representatives of 14 African countries took part in the big event. There were indeed many reasons for the meeting. Among the main ones were the development of export potential, the search for new growth points, and the strengthening of bilateral contacts. The central event of the forum was the signing of an agreement between the chambers of commerce and industry of Belarus and South Africa. This document gives the green light to implementation of many projects. By the way, our products have a solid niche in the markets of many African countries. Almost half of the states of the southern continent are familiar with our goods ranging from food to mechanical engineering.

