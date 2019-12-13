3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Representatives of Kurdistan Communities Union appeal to world community from Belarusian-Polish border
Representatives of the Kurdistan Communities Union arrived at the border today. They came to our correspondents and appeal to the world community through them. They ask to treat the current events in a sensible manner, stop barbaric actions towards refugees, this horror in relation to already the exhausted people.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All