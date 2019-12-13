PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Representatives of Kurdistan Communities Union appeal to world community from Belarusian-Polish border

Representatives of the Kurdistan Communities Union arrived at the border today. They came to our correspondents and appeal to the world community through them. They ask to treat the current events in a sensible manner, stop barbaric actions towards refugees, this horror in relation to already the exhausted people.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All