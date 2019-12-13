Representatives of Belarusian Foreign Ministry lay flowers at stele Minsk – Hero City

Representatives of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry laid flowers at the stele Minsk – Hero City. According to our diplomats, this year, as always, there will be events dedicated to Victory Day in all foreign missions of Belarus. They include flower laying ceremonies and wreath laying at memorial sites, press conferences and lectures as well as celebrations.

Despite not the most favorable conditions for the work of our diplomatic missions in the Western countries, our ambassadors will make every effort to ensure that the memory of the great feat of arms of the Soviet people does not fade in the hearts of Europeans.