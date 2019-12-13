3.42 RUB
Representatives of CIS mission visit Gomel Region
The delegates discussed the readiness of the precincts, compliance with anti-COVID measures and other organizational issues at a meeting with Zhlobin District Commission. There are 68 polling stations in the territory of the district, more than 400 observers are registered. All conditions have been created for people with disabilities. Observers paid special attention to the security of members of precinct commissions and voters. There will be police officers on duty at all polling stations.
