Representatives of "Russian Walk of Fame" project presents busts of Soviet Union Heroes to Museum of the Great Patriotic War
The Busts of Heroes of the Soviet Union Zinaida Portnova and Vasily Margelov were presented to the Museum of the Great Patriotic War by representatives of the "Russian Walk of Fame" project. The ceremony was held with the support of Alexei Talai Foundation. Deeds and merits of the young heroes of the war are closely connected to the Belarusian land and history, but their names are known to the whole Soviet people. The event was attended by veterans of the Great Patriotic War, as well as great-grandchildren of Belarusian heroes Marat Kazey and Elena Mazanik.
The participants of the solemn meeting also paid tribute to the victims of the Holocaust. Today is the 78th anniversary of the full lifting of the blockade of Leningrad. The Year of Historical Remembrance unites people by loyalty to traditions and examples of courage and mercy.
