Representatives of RPO "Patriots of Belarus" visit mobile studio

Participants actively share their opinions in our mobile studio at the Palace of the Republic. Alexander Khorovets gets in touch with questions to the guests.

The most intense part of the second day of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly has ended. The participants actively share their impressions. And they discuss the speeches of both the delegates and the head of state. Our guests Anna Haruta, Sergei Rachkovski and Nikolai Zarubitski are ready to share their opinions.

