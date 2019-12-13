Representatives of Russia and Ukraine leaving for consultations in capitals after first round of talks at Pripyat, and then they will meet again

"The Ukrainian and Russian delegations held the first round of talks today, the main purpose of which was to discuss the ceasefire in the territory of Ukraine and combat operations. The parties identified a number of priority topics on which certain solutions were outlined. For the sake of these decisions to have some possibility of implementation into logistical solutions, the parties are leaving for consultations in their capitals. And the parties discussed the possibility of holding the second round of negotiations in the near future, at which these topics will be further developed," he said.