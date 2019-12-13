3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Representatives of Russia and Ukraine leaving for consultations in capitals after first round of talks at Pripyat, and then they will meet again
This was stated to journalists by Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.
"The Ukrainian and Russian delegations held the first round of talks today, the main purpose of which was to discuss the ceasefire in the territory of Ukraine and combat operations. The parties identified a number of priority topics on which certain solutions were outlined. For the sake of these decisions to have some possibility of implementation into logistical solutions, the parties are leaving for consultations in their capitals. And the parties discussed the possibility of holding the second round of negotiations in the near future, at which these topics will be further developed," he said.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All