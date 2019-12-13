Representatives of Belarusian Union of Women visit juvenile penal colony No. 4 in Gomel

The holiday of miracles and magic has come to correctional colony No. 4 in Gomel. Representatives of the Belarusian Union of Women came to congratulate educators and juveniles on Christmas and New Year. Christmas gifts were also given to the girls, who are serving their sentences in the colony on drug-related charges. A dialogue platform was organized. During the meeting they discussed, why young people grave crimes and what preventive forms of work can be used in the future.