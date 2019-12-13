New official internet portal of President of Belarus presented

The new website of the President of Belarus has appeared on the Internet today! The well-known address president.gov.by has become lively and multimedia.



The main page contains the entire working week of Alexander Lukashenko. In addition, the most relevant and important issues to keep in mind are also on the main page.



Alexander Lukashenko can be seen in the "President without a tie" section in an informal setting. This section has collected unique photographs that have not been published before: in the Soligorsk mine, or the President with his entire large family.



The site also collected unique videos. This is a large presidential archive. The "photos for media" section will be constantly updated, which is convenient for our fellow journalists.



Although the site is called presidential, the content is not only about the head of state. For example, the section "Belarus" contains the most relevant information about different spheres of life in our country: from economy and industry to culture and sports.



The most striking quotes of the President have been collected on a separate page. Moreover, one can also read what different world leaders said about the head of Belarus.



And if you have dreamed of visiting the Palace of Independence, you are definitely on the site. Without leaving your home or office, you can find yourself in the interiors of the symbol of Belarusian statehood.



And by clicking on the "Letter to the President" button, you can send your message to Alexander Lukashenko!



It should be noted that all the news will be constantly updated on the site. The media resource, as planned by the developers, will be lively and relevant.

