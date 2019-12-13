Preliminary verification: debris found belongs to S-300 surface-to-air guided missile

We continue to follow the events in the Ivanovo District, where a Ukrainian S-300 missile fell. The air defense forces hit the air target. The President is personally following the investigation of the incident. On the instructions of the head of state, a group of specialists from the Investigative Committee, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Defense Ministry are working at the site. Sappers are examining the territory around the village for explosive debris.

The S-300 missile launched from Ukraine fell at the site between 10:00 and 11:00. By this time, the sappers had already carried out the necessary work to inspect and neutralize the shell.

A group of specialists from the Investigative Committee and the Defense Ministry went to the site on behalf of the head of state. They are now establishing the causes of the fall. Two main versions of what happened are being considered:

1. The missile flew into the territory of Belarus, similar to the recent incident in Poland, when the missile flew in the wrong direction.

2. The missile was shot down as a result of the work of Belarusian air defense systems.

And just an hour ago the Defense Ministry confirmed the latter version.

While performing combat duty tasks today around 10:00 a.m., the division's radar reconnaissance equipment detected an air target that was moving from the direction of Ukraine. As a result of clear and coordinated actions of the combat crew, the target was escorted, identified and after crossing the state border and entering our airspace, it was destroyed near the agro-town of Gorbaha, Ivanovsky District.

The Investigative Committee also responded to the incident. A criminal case was initiated over the incident.

Sergei Kabakovich, official representative of the Investigative Committee of Belarus: