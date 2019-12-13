Prime Minister of Belarus assesses progress of harvesting campaign

Leonid Zayats, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus, in the project "A Conversation with the President" told how the harvesting campaign in the country is currently progressing and whether there is a need to hurry.

"Today is July 27. Now at the end of July, 16% of the crop has been harvested. Is it a lot or not enough? I do not want to say that it is not enough. This is the average level today. If we continue to harvest 4-5% every day, we will harvest the entire crop by August 20. The culture is maturing, it should be harvested," the Prime Minister said.