Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko visits Neman Glassworks in Berezovka

The well-being of small towns depends on the economic health of the city-forming enterprises, said Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko during his visit to the Neman Glassworks in Berezovka. The Prime Minister got familiarwith the work of the enterprise and met with the labor collective. Such issues as pension savings, housing construction, support for young and large families were discussed. The history of the plant's development did not always go well. The company faced reorganization and bankruptcy once, due to debts, ineffective solutions. The country's leadership has taken unprecedented support measures, and now salaries and taxes are paid on time. As the Prime Minister noted, the further development of the enterprise depends on how the management organizes sales and production, as well as everyone's approach to work.



The Prime Minister spoke about how the issues that were previously raised by the residents of Berezovka are being resolved. A decision on the problem of shortage of several medical specialists was made. One of the local specialists will undergo retraining as an endocrinologist. Mobile consultations of a cardiologist will also be organized. A computed tomograph will be put into operation at Lida Central District Hospital in the near future. A separate building is being constructed for the new apparatus.

