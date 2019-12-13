3.42 RUB
Prime ministers of EAEU countries sign 14 documents at Eurasian Intergovernmental Council
Prime Ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union signed 14 documents on the basis of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, held on June 7-8 in Sochi and attended by Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko. This was stated by Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Miasnikovich, BelTA informs.
"Fourteen documents were signed as part of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. During the last period of 2023, the industry has increased by over 100.9%. The village added 3.1%. At the same time, the growth of trade with third countries increased by 20%. This shows great potential of the Eurasian Economic Union economies: despite the difficult conditions caused by the sanctions of the collective West, we have opportunities, what to produce, how to trade, and this production is competitive not only in the domestic market," said Mikhail Myasnikovich after the meeting.
"We have considered a traditionally rich agenda with the heads of government of the "Five" countries. It includes the key issues of the integration development. We have discussed the implementation of the priorities of the Russian presidency, defined by President Vladimir Putin. The broad range of participants in our events testifies to the growing interest in the union. Our partners and I are well aware that in the current international environment only together can we successfully address any challenges. Our response to them should be expansion of ties in all areas, the launch of modern industries in strategically important industries," said Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
The participants of the meeting discussed the execution of the first-priority plan of measures for digitalization of freight railroad transportation, implementation of the agreement on application of electronic navigation seals and creation of the independent rating agency. In addition, an agreement was signed on mutual recognition of documents on academic degrees in the EAEU member states, their holders will be able to freely work in their professions throughout the Union.
