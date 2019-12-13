3.42 RUB
Premiere screening of film about 1030-year path of Orthodoxy in Belarusian lands held in Minsk City Hall
What Belarusian city was the key spiritual center of Russia? When was the first episcopal cathedra of Polotsk established? And how did Zhirovichi become the religious heart of the country? The 1030-year journey of Orthodoxy in the Belarusian lands is exposed in the documentary-educational movie.
The premiere screening of the film "Belarus. Finding Faith" was held in Minsk City Hall with the support of the international film festival "Listapad". The story begins with the first century of Christianity in our lands, the movie also tells about the period of hardship and the modern life of Orthodoxy. The picture is also tells about those who revived our faith from ruins: from Euphrosyne of Polotsk to Metropolitan Philaret.
