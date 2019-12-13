3.42 RUB
Belarusian government awards for quality achievements presented to 30 companies
In the conditions of sanctions pressure, the improvement of export production quality has come to the fore. This was announced today at the ceremony of awarding the winners of the Government's special prize based on the results of the last year. There are 30 companies on the winning list. They represent all sectors of our economy, from machine building to services. The criteria include products competitiveness, innovations and modern methods of management. The quality leaders are also well known abroad - all of them are export-oriented and continue to work in foreign markets.
I would like to note the following. The systematic work is carried out by the head of the state, the government, and of course all industries and enterprises at the managerial level. We realize that today we can reorient ourselves to other markets and offer products that are in demand only at the expense of high quality, which is directly connected with the competitiveness of our products.
