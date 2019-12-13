Belarusian government awards for quality achievements presented to 30 companies

In the conditions of sanctions pressure, the improvement of export production quality has come to the fore. This was announced today at the ceremony of awarding the winners of the Government's special prize based on the results of the last year. There are 30 companies on the winning list. They represent all sectors of our economy, from machine building to services. The criteria include products competitiveness, innovations and modern methods of management. The quality leaders are also well known abroad - all of them are export-oriented and continue to work in foreign markets.