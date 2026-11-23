Preparations for the December meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council will be discussed on November 23 in Minsk. The prime ministers of the Commonwealth states are scheduled to meet in the Russian capital on December 10.

The agenda of today's meeting of permanent representatives includes more than 20 issues. This year is significant for the Commonwealth. The work of the integration bodies is focused on the 35th anniversary. In connection with the anniversary, the CIS leaders adopted a special statement at the summit in Turkmenistan in October. The heads of state reaffirmed the relevance of the organization in the new world order and the Commonwealth's significant international role.

The countries also intend to expand industrial cooperation, strengthen security, and place particular emphasis on the preservation of historical memory and humanitarian partnership.

At the same meeting in Avaza, Turkmenistan, the Russian President invited his colleagues to the traditional informal pre-New Year summit of CIS leaders. It will be held in St. Petersburg at the end of December.