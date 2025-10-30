President of UNESCO General Conference: The world has become indifferent to human suffering

The world has become indifferent to human suffering. The President of the UNESCO General Conference paints a bleak picture of today's world and calls for a rethinking of the consequences of the actions and inactions of the global community. The culture of peace that emerged after World War II is now under serious threat, noted Khondker Muhammad Talha.

How to prevent cultural diversity from becoming a tool for further dividing societies will be discussed on October 31, the second day of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand. 190 countries and 5,000 participants will attend.

The General Conference meets every two years.

Dmitry Subtselny, Chairman of the Belarusian Association of UNESCO Clubs: "We work with many UNESCO Club movements around the world. Our partners in the CIS are very active, including in Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and the Russian Federation. And finally, in 2024, we began close cooperation with Uzbekistan. A month ago, we hosted a delegation of doctors and healthcare professionals in the Republic of Belarus, and the Belarusian Association of UNESCO Clubs also shared and exchanged their experience. The opportunities for implementing any projects, both online and offline, related to culture, art, and tradition are limitless."

Ivan Henares, cultural heritage expert and conservationist (Philippines): "We look forward to many capacity-building partnerships. The Philippines is interested in working across five areas: education, social protection, humanities, culture, and information communications."