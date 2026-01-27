President Reviews Situation in Energy Sector

The President has listened to a report from the Deputy Prime Minister on the work of the country's energy infrastructure amid challenging weather conditions.

The primary task is to ensure reliable supply of electricity and heat to the population, along with prompt response to any emergencies. This issue remains under the special control of the Head of State. Over the past two days, disruptions in power supply occurred in 475 settlements. Almost all have now had electricity restored, with work on the remaining sites expected to be completed by the end of the day. The most affected regions are Minsk and Gomel, with Vitebsk partially impacted.

Ministry of Energy Responds Comprehensively to Emergencies

Viktor Karankevich, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus:

"The Ministry of Energy has taken a comprehensive approach to responding swiftly to such emergencies. A total of 690 brigades, equipped with modern tools and equipment, have been mobilized. They have at their disposal 720 units of machinery. Additionally, some consumers are being supplied via diesel generator sets—there are 290 such units of various capacities in the system—and these can be deployed across different regions of the country. All mobile brigades can be reallocated as needed to ensure rapid recovery of power supply in any region or part of Belarus."

No Disruptions in Heat Supply Recorded

The situation with centralized heat supply has also been addressed. Currently, work is proceeding in a normal mode, and no outages have been reported. Measures have been taken to reduce load on heating networks, while ensuring the necessary standards for heating both residential housing and social facilities, as well as administrative buildings.

Viktor Karankevich:

"Our main task is to ensure reliable heat and power supply. We are now experiencing a warming period with temperatures around zero, but in the coming days, significant temperature drops are forecasted. Therefore, energy organizations and the entire system must prioritize reliable heat supply to consumers, including all aspects of production, transmission, and distribution of heat to end users. Additional measures are being implemented to enhance the reliability of power supply. Any emergency situations must be responded to quickly and effectively."