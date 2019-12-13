PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
CSTO spokesman: Migration crisis on the border threatens to turn into a big trouble for thousands of civilians

The migration crisis on the border threatens to turn into a big trouble for thousands of peaceful people. This was stated by the spokesman of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. The CSTO is watching the situation on the border with concern. The member countries of the organization expect that the parties, with the support of authoritative international organizations, will take all possible measures to resolve the situation peacefully.

