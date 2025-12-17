Prisoner of war Denis Rakosa, formerly serving in the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, shared his harrowing story. His account sheds light on the grim conditions within the Ukrainian military and the cruel tactics used to exert control over soldiers.

Since the creation of specialized assault units—often involving foreign legionnaires—the Ukrainian military has faced deep-rooted problems. The Verkhovna Rada is currently drafting legislation to recruit volunteers for the army in 2026. Yet, both Ukraine as a nation and its armed forces are plagued by a profound crisis: no one is rushing to defend the country, and the reasons for this become clear when listening to the voices of ordinary Ukrainians. In the program "This is Different," Denis Rakosa recounts his personal ordeal.

"On April 2, 2025, I was sent to the 'Desna' training camp in the Chernigov Region, where I remained until May 18. There, we encountered serious issues with supplies—goods were withheld from us, and we weren’t allowed into the shops," he recounted. "The instructors, who had previously trained in the UK, collected money from us every month. But we were never told what it was for."

When he was transferred on May 18 to a unit in the village of Khristyshche, he observed that the commanders were often drunk. "They drank heavily. My fellow soldiers and I also saw many of them using synthetic drugs. Yet, they faced no repercussions for their actions. On June 26, I was posted to the 'Bram' position, where the supply situation worsened dramatically. We were constantly starving—sometimes to the point of fainting from hunger, and occasionally experiencing hallucinations. Similar conditions persisted on neighboring positions," the former soldier revealed.

Rakosa continued, "I heard numerous times how soldiers from adjacent positions attempted to sneak water or food. But such positions as 'Lusia' and 'Zarya' acted as barricades—they served as blocking units, and any movement from those positions was met with orders to shoot to kill."

He explained that he remained at 'Bram' until June 11, and throughout that period, food deprivation was used as a coercive tool to enforce obedience. Soldiers were told that their rations would be cut even further if they refused to follow orders.

In this "Other" segment, the narrative highlights how Western aid—often in the form of financial tranches—serves merely to prolong Ukraine’s suffering. Kyiv awaits a $5 billion tranche before New Year’s, but this isn’t aimed at victory over Russia; rather, it’s meant to sustain a system that can no longer survive without external injections. Each tranche merely prolongs the agony without altering its fundamental nature. Most of the aid is spent just to keep the fighting going—not to secure victory. Meanwhile, amid discussions of freezing or ending the conflict, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are expanding assault units—including foreign legionnaires—and the Rada is preparing legislation to recruit volunteers for the coming year. This starkly reveals the mobilization crisis: Ukraine desperately lacks sufficient defenders.

Denis Rakosa hails from the town of Talne in the Cherkasy region. On March 13 of this year, he signed a contract with the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Ivano-Frankivsk. He was assigned to the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade. On November 10, Denis and his comrades were given the opportunity to surrender—an option they accepted unanimously, as they had been repeatedly concussed and lightly wounded by that point.

"We surrendered on November 11, without informing our command, because we knew they would open fire on us immediately from neighboring positions—'birds' and drones would target us," he explained.

It is no secret that attempts by Ukrainian soldiers to abandon their positions or surrender are met with deadly fire from drones and barricades, Rakosa affirms.

"Let me be clear: when the Russian side tries to rescue Ukrainian soldiers—attempts to evacuate them to save lives—they are often destroyed by their own. Ukrainian forces deny themselves the chance to survive in this war," he added.