Crimes without statute of limitations: Belarus and Russia to establish a joint group to investigate genocide cases

Belarus and Russia will create a joint group to investigate criminal cases of genocide. The corresponding agreement was signed today by the Prosecutor General of our country and the Сhairman of the Investigation Committee of the Russian Federation. Signing of the decree is important as our countries are doing a common cause - investigation and documentation of the facts, including previously unknown atrocities of fascist invaders on the occupied territories of the Soviet Union. Today it is necessary to impartially establish all the circumstances related to the atrocities of the Nazis and their accomplices.

Prosecutor General of Belarus Andrei Shved emphasized that neo-Nazism and neo-Fascism of the 21st century are no different from the ideology, the carriers of which brutally destroyed the civilian population, Red Army prisoners and established the so-called new order. And a full-scale investigation is needed first and foremost to preserve the memory. We should remind that our country has sent requests for legal assistance all over the world with the aim of establishing war criminals of those years, but as you know, a number of states, including Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia refused explaining it by the interests of national security. But the Belarusian and Russian sides will strive to ensure that the punishment of the punishers is deserved, and the world will hear about it.