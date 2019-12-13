EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Olympic team outfit presented

122 days are left until the start of the Summer Games in Tokyo. On Thursday, the Olympic Torch Relay will start! The Olympics will be held without foreign fans. And athletes will face severe restrictions. At the moment everything is ready at the NOC for the presentation of our athletes' Olympic uniform.

Our athletes will be beautiful and stylish in summer in Tokyo. The presentation of the Olympic team outfit will start approximately at 19:30.

