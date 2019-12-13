Presentation of new Geely Coolray model

Just a couple of hours ago, the Belgee auto plant presented a new crossover model "Geely Coolray". The technical part was created in cooperation with one of the world's leading automaker Volvo.



The new car is available in two versions, the minimum price is 40 thousand 900 Belarusian rubles, the maximum is 3 thousand higher. Over 300 new crossovers have already left the assembly line. You can get acquainted with the novelty in all dealer centers of the car manufacturer.

