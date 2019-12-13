Presentation of Japanese traditions and Hanami Day held in the Aptekarsky Garden in Minsk Region

A presentation of Japanese traditions and a celebration of zakura blossoms was held in Aptekarsky Garden on Hanami Day. Visitors to the excursion and tourist complex could not only admire the blooming in the mall of 16 Japanese Kiku Shidare zakura trees, but also enjoy the traditional Japanese tea ceremony made of the Belarusian herbs grown in the garden. The spring festival was crowned by an exhibition of Japanese art. Among the exhibits, there were dolls and folk toys, traditional clothes and models of architectural sites of the Land of the Rising Sun.